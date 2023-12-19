40-year-old ex-WWE Superstar open to returning after 17 years to compete at upcoming Premium Live Event in 2024

Former Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree is open to returning to WWE to compete at Backlash in France next year.

Dupree joined the Stamford-based company in 2002 and debuted on the main roster the following year. However, the two-time Tag Team Champion's run ended in 2007 when he decided to leave the promotion following Chris Benoit's tragic double murder and suicide incident. The 40-year-old has since wrestled in Japan and on the independent circuit.

During a recent episode of Cafe de Rene, a fan asked Dupree whether he would return to WWE to compete at Backlash France if he received a call.

"[If WWE gave you a call, would you work Backlash in France?] Yeah, maybe. I don't know," he said. [45:10 - 45:20]

Ex-WWE star Rene Dupree didn't respect CM Punk

After nine years of absence, CM Punk returned to the Stamford-based company at Survivor Series: WarGames. The Best in the World previously shared the ring with Rene Dupree during his first stint.

During an episode of Cafe de Rene, Dupree claimed he hated tapping out to Punk because he did not respect him as a person.

"[Which wrestler did you hate having to take a submission move from?] CM Punk just because I didn't respect him as a person. I just didn't like him. I didn't like being put in the Anaconda Vise and having to tap out to him. That was the only guy I had a problem putting over and I put over everybody. Yeah, I just didn't understand why they wanna go with this guy. But, their business. And shortly after, I walked out," he said.

