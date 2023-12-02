3-time champion will return to WWE after 8 years of absence; another Hall of Famer will debut in AEW, according to Rene Dupree

Triple H has changed the landscape of WWE ever since taking over the company's creative duties.

Wrestling veteran Rene Dupree believes AJ Lee will return to WWE while Beth Phoenix will debut in AEW. Lee had a successful six-year run in the Stamford-based company, during which time she held the Divas Championship three times. However, she left the promotion in 2015 and retired from wrestling. Nevertheless, many have expressed their desire to see her return after her husband, CM Punk, made his comeback last Saturday at the Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event.

Meanwhile, Adam Copeland (Edge) left WWE earlier this year after his contract expired. He then joined AEW. Since then, fans have wondered whether his wife, Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, would appear on Tony Khan's promotion.

Speaking on Cafe de Rene, Dupree claimed both ladies would follow in their husbands' footsteps.

"It's just a matter of [time]. Two things are gonna happen. Beth Phoenix is gonna debut in AEW and AJ Lee is gonna debut in WWE again," he said. [From 16:08 to 16:17]

AJ Lee would be another attraction in WWE, says veteran

During another episode of Cafe de Rene, former Tag Team Champion Sylvain Grenier discussed CM Punk's return to the Stamford-based company. He also predicted that Punk's wife, AJ Lee, would re-sign with the promotion.

Grenier claimed the 36-year-old's return would be another attraction for the company.

"What else coming with Punk? [His wife] Can you imagine the next pay-per-view she comes out dancing and walking, ohhhh! [Yeah, she was over] Yeah, she was. She was very. She's tiny. She's very feminine compared to all those jack up girls. So, that's another attraction," he said.

