36-year-old major WWE legend returning after 8 years of absence at the upcoming Premium Live Event is possible, believes veteran

Wrestling veteran Sylvain Grenier believes AJ Lee could follow in her husband's footsteps and return to WWE at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event 2024.

Lee joined the Stamford-based company in 2009. Over the next six years, The 36-year-old won the Divas Championship three times. However, CM Punk's wife left the promotion in 2015, a year after her husband's release, and retired from in-ring competition.

CM Punk made his most-awaited return at the Survivor Series PLE after almost a decade of absence. Last night on RAW, he name-dropped his wife, saying she was sending her regards to the WWE Universe. Speaking on Cafe de Rene, Sylvain Grenier predicted that Lee could also make her comeback after eight years.

"What else coming with Punk? [His wife] Can you imagine the next pay-per-view she comes out dancing and walking, ohhhh! [Yeah, she was over] Yeah, she was. She was very. She's tiny. She's very feminine compared to all those jack up girls. So, that's another attraction," he said. [36:22 - 36:48]

Wrestling veteran believes CM Punk wouldn't misbehave in WWE after his return

CM Punk had significant backstage heat before getting released from the Stamford-based company in 2014. The Best in the World also had several problems in AEW before he was fired from the promotion for being involved in a backstage altercation at All In.

However, wrestling veteran Ace Darling claimed on Cafe de Rene that Punk would not misbehave after his WWE return because he had nowhere else to go.

"I think Punk also realizes he was always in a position where he had somewhere else to go. All right, UFC didn't work out he can go to AEW, AEW didn't work out now he's going to WWE. There's nowhere else for him to go. He's burnt every bridge. This is it. I think he's gonna be on his best behavior. I would be but where else he's gonna go?"

