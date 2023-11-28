One major reason prevents CM Punk from stepping out of line in WWE after his return for the first time in 9 years, claims veteran

Wrestling veteran Ace Darling believes CM Punk will not step out of line in WWE following his return.

Punk was released from the Stamford-based company on bad terms in 2014. Despite initially retiring from professional wrestling, the Best in the World returned to the ring in 2021 to join AEW. However, he was fired from Tony Khan's promotion earlier this year for being involved in a backstage altercation at All In London.

Last Saturday, Punk returned to WWE after nine years of absence. Addressing the Best in the World's comeback on Cafe de Rene with Rene Dupree podcast, Ace Darling explained why the 45-year-old superstar will be on his best behavior in his current run.

"I think Punk also realizes he was always in a position where he had somewhere else to go. All right, UFC didn't work out he can go to AEW, AEW didn't work out now he's going to WWE. There's nowhere else for him to go. He's burnt every bridge. This is it. I think he's gonna be on his best behavior. I would be but where else he's gonna go?" [From 36:03 - 36:20]

Rene Dupree says CM Punk might not have time to misbehave in WWE

During the same episode of Cafe de Rene, former tag team champion Rene Dupree also addressed the possibility of CM Punk causing backstage problems in the Stamford-based company.

The wrestling veteran claimed the Best in the World would not have time to do so if he was signed to a part-time contract.

"Actually, not if he's not around that much. If he's only doing 12 matches a year, he doesn't have time to have a tantrum," he said. [From 35:21 to 35:28]

