Former Diva went out on a date with ex-WWE champion after turning down Randy Orton; The Viper didn't take it well, claims Rene Dupree

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree recently claimed Rochelle Loewen went out on a date with Mark Jindrak after turning down Randy Orton's advances.

Loewen debuted on WWE television in December 2003. However, her run in the Stamford-based company lasted only about a year before she left in 2005. During her stint, the 44-year-old had a rocky relationship with Orton. After her departure, she claimed he destroyed her belongings on her first day by smearing lotion and baby oil on them.

On a recent episode of Cafe de Rene, Dupree recalled the incident. He said The Viper tried to hit on Loewen but was turned down. Hence, Randy Orton destroyed her expensive belongings. The former Tag Team Champion also claimed the former WWE Diva later went on a date with Mark Jindrak, Orton's then-best friend.

"Now, the story I have heard is that he defecated in her bag. That wasn't it. He put tanning lotion all over her clothes in her bag, probably because Randy tried to hit on her. And Randy, I'm telling you, was not, had no game. Women have a sixth sense. They can smell confidence, and they can smell insecurity when a guy is trying to be a player but not very good at it. Randy was not very good at it. Now, Mark Jindrak was good at it. He had that, I don't know, he had that charm. He could do it. Randy didn't. Randy didn't have it. He really didn't."

Dupree added:

"But what would happen was when a girl would like blow him off, he would get mad, throw a temper tantrum like a small child. Yeah, he never defecated in her bag, but he put tanning lotion. But I believe she was a California girl, so, you know, she had that high-end clothes and stuff, like really, really expensive clothing that was probably just ruined. I remember her. She was sick hot, but (...) You know who dated her or went out on a date with her was Jindrak." [58:50 - 1:00:29]

"I don't call him" - Ex-WWE star made up with Randy Orton 13 years after surprising accusation. Check out the details here.

The former WWE Diva claimed Randy Orton was jealous of Mark Jindrak

When Rochelle Loewen moved to SmackDown, she became "good friends" with Mark Jindrak. The two, alongside Rey Mysterio, traveled together, as she explained in an interview with the Voice of Wrestling radio show.

The former Diva claimed Randy Orton became jealous of her relationship with his best friend. Meanwhile, she claimed she was uninterested in Jindrak despite thinking he was "a great guy, same with Mysterio."

"I became very good friends with Mark Jindrak, who is Randy Orton's best friend, and I would travel with Mark and Rey [Mysterio], and I'm sure that ate Randy alive. In fact, Randy wouldn't even talk to Mark Jindrak, the reflection of perfection, for a while because of that," Loewen said. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Expand Tweet

Former WWE Diva once threatened to kill Randy Orton after inviting him to her room. Check out the details here.

Please credit Cafe de Rene and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the transcription from the article's first half.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.