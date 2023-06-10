When Ex-WWE star threatened to kill Randy Orton after inviting him to her room

Randy Orton joined WWE in 2000. He spent about two years in developmental before making his main roster debut in 2002 on SmackDown. Around the same period, Dawn Marie signed with the Stamford-based company and joined the Blue Brand.

The Viper reportedly had financial issues during his early days on the main roster. While on the road, he told Dawn Marie that he was broke and had no hotel room. Despite believing that The Viper was probably lying to get in her room, Vince McMahon's former on-screen legal assistant invited him to her room to help him out.

In an interview with D-Von Dudley's Table Talk podcast, Dawn Marie explained that she laid some ground rules for Orton before he spent the night in her room. She even threatened to kill him if he came near her bed.

"I almost got into a lot of trouble because Randy [Orton] didn't have a room or something and he probably lied, just trying to get in my room, who knows? So I felt bad for him, you know, because he was broke. Not that he's broke now, he made up for it. So I was like, 'Randy, okay, fine. You can sleep on the chair in my room!' And I was like, 'If you come anywhere near my bed, I swear to God I'm gonna kill you.' So I let him do it like a couple different nights, I let him like sleep on the chair," she said.

Randy Orton was reportedly summoned to WWE's Wrestler's Court after sleeping in Dawn Marie's room

Like Dawn Marie, Randy Orton also almost got in trouble after sleeping in the former female superstar's room.

In her RF shoot interview in 2008, Dawn Marie disclosed that The Viper was seemingly supposed to pick someone up, but no one could find him as he slept in her room.

"We're on the plane and everyone's asking him 'where did you sleep last night?' Why didn't you pick so-and-so up or something crazy, and they were going to take him to Wrestling [Wrestlers'] Court because something like he blew someone off or no one could find him," she said.

