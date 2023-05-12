Details on Randy Orton and Ex-WWE star getting backstage heat from co-workers because of "hot, smoking girls"

A WWE Hall of Famer recently disclosed that Randy Orton and Mark Jindrak had backstage heat earlier in their careers.

Orton signed with the Stamford-based company in 2000. He spent nearly two years in developmental before making his main roster debut on SmackDown in 2002. Meanwhile, Jindrak came into WWE as part of The Alliance after the company purchased WCW in 2001. Although he was sent to OVW later that same year, he returned to the main roster in 2003.

During a recent episode of his Kliq THIS podcast, Nash detailed how Orton and Mark Jindrak got heat for bringing attractive girls backstage during WWE shows.

"I just remember him and [Mark Jindrak] were good buddies. And I was like the driver and I had those two young f**kers with me. And they were getting a** everywhere. I mean those two and they would talk about it. They would bring the broads to the f**king arenas. And they were like hot, smoking. There'd be like two hot, smoking girls in the back sitting somewhere like, 'Who are they?' 'They're with Jindrak and Orton.' And it got so much heat on Randy and Jindrak from the old guys. And it wasn't because it was disrespectful. It was because it was such sweet a**," he said. [0:20 - 1:10]

Major plans in place for Randy Orton's WWE return might see him back sooner than fans think. Check out the details here.

Ex-WWE star Mark Jindrak wants to return to in-ring action after a year of absence

Mark Jindrak was released from the Stamford-based company in 2005. He has since wrestled in several promotions. However, the 45-year-old has been absent from in-ring competition for nearly a year.

In a recent interview with Developmentally Speaking, Jindrak disclosed that he is considering making his in-ring return.

"Lately I've been getting into good shape again, so I feel like a resurgence. I kind of have an itch to take some more wrestling shows. But maybe that could see me wrestling more in the United States. I don't know. That's the one thing I look back on and I have a little bit of regret. I wish I would've maybe cut Mexico a little earlier, and come back and did some stuff in the United States. I think there's still a chapter to write, honestly." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Mark Jindrak believes Triple H deliberately "buried" him in the Evolution episode of Ruthless Aggression. Check out his comments here.

Please credit Kliq THIS and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Poll : 0 votes