45-year-old pro wrestling star Mark Jindrak is considering an in-ring return after nearly a year of absence.

Jindrak kicked off his wrestling career in 1999 in WCW, where he spent two years. He then later joined WWE after WCW was purchased by McMahon. Mark competed for nearly four years in the Stamford-based company before getting released in July 2005. He has since wrestled in several other promotions, including AAA and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

The former WWE superstar last wrestled in May 2022 in Mexico. In a recent interview with Developmentally Speaking, Jindrak expressed his desire to return to in-ring action.

"I haven't wrestled in a year. I took dates last year in Mexico. By days, I'm in the hobby of collecting cards. Baseball cards, basketball cards, football cards; anything collectible really. I'm a professional grader; I work at a company here called HGA and I professionally grade cards. That's kind of a passion project," he said.

The former WCW Tag Team Champion added:

"Lately I've been getting into good shape again, so I feel like a resurgence. I kind of have an itch to take some more wrestling shows. But maybe that could see me wrestling more in the United States. I don't know. That's the one thing I look back on and I have a little bit of regret. I wish I would've maybe cut Mexico a little earlier, and come back and did some stuff in the United States. I think there's still a chapter to write, honestly." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Mark Jindrak shared the ring with top WWE Superstars

During his WWE run, Mark Jindrak shared the ring with several top stars, including Chris Jericho, Rob Van Dam, and Eddie Guerrero. The 45-year-old also received a few championship opportunities.

In 2004, he teamed up with Garrison Cade to compete for the World Tag Team Titles in a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team match at WrestleMania 20. However, they lost the bout. Jindrak had another shot at the title in 2005 when he teamed up with Luther Reigns in a Four-Way Elimination Tag Team match on SmackDown. Nevertheless, he and his partner failed again to capture the title.

In his last match before his release, Jindrak joined forces with Hardcore Holly to challenge MNM for the WWE Tag Team Title at a live event. He and his partner lost as MNM retained their championship.

