Major plans in place for Randy Orton's WWE return might see him back sooner than fans think

Randy Orton has been missing from WWE for quite a while now. The superstar has had a career spanning almost three decades, winning almost everything there is to win. However, thanks to a back injury, the star has not been able to compete.

Now, there have been some comments about Orton returning recently.

According to a report, Orton might return soon, just when Drew McIntyre finishes up with the company.

Now, while fans wait for his return, there's a chance that WWE might have major plans. While there have been discussions about Orton's serious injury keeping him out longer, the star might be ready to return with no one aware.

The upcoming Night of Champions is already one of the most talked about shows in WWE, with the new World Heavyweight Champion to be crowned. On the RAW side, Seth Rollins sealed his place in the final of the tournament, while the SmackDown side is yet to be decided.

However, whoever finally qualifies to challenge to become the inaugural champion at Night of Champions, there might be a shock waiting for them. No matter who wins, Randy Orton could return to hit the RKO on them after the match, making his intention to challenge them clear.

Randy Orton could become a 15-time champion soon in WWE

Randy Orton has won the WWE Championship 10 times in his career and held the World Heavyweight Championship four times.

Now, if he challenges for the new World Heavyweight Championship and wins against whoever wins it in the tournament, he will become a 15-time world champion.

That would place him only one title win short of John Cena and Ric Flair's 16-time world champion record.

With that win, he would place himself in the best position to be the one to eventually break the record himself.

Do you want to see The Viper win the new World Heavyweight Championship? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

