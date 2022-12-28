What kind of back injury does Randy Orton have?

Record world champion Randy Orton has dealt with numerous injuries in his decade-long WWE career, but the current one seems to be much more grievous. The veteran wrestler has overcome shoulder injuries, fatal concussions, and broken collarbones, but the latest back injury may prove fatal for his wrestling career.

On the May 20 edition of SmackDown, Orton and Matt Riddle performed in a ‘Winner Takes All Match' against The Usos. Things were going smoothly for RK-Bro until Roman Reigns’ interference caused Jimmy and Jey to pick up the win. To add insult to injury, The Bloodline laid a post-match beatdown on their opponents.

Randy Orton’s injury is believed to be due to the attack. WWE’s update on his condition revealed that Orton was undergoing “consultations with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to determine the extent of his injury and to recommend a course of treatment."

As you would have guessed, The Viper is dealing with a spine injury. Fightful noted that the 42-year-old veteran successfully underwent surgery to fuse his lower back in November. His wife, Kim Orton, added an Instagram post that solidified the basis of the report.

Compared to previous reports, Randy Orton’s injury status has gone from danger levels to normal. Fans were genuinely concerned when Dave Meltzer commented on the extent of Orton’s injury some months ago.

The Apex Predator is currently recuperating at home and is expected to be back in action next year, possibly at Royal Rumble.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed the extent of Randy Orton’s injury

Similar to Orton, Kurt Angle has had his share of injuries in his WWE career. A whole list could be made on the subject, ranging from torn ACLs to fatal neck injuries.

Randy Orton’s injury reminded Angle of his own struggles with back injuries. Speaking on "The Kurt Angle Show," the Hall of Famer shared that Orton's injury could have ended the veteran's career if it were more severe.

"Your back controls everything. You can't do anything when your back is hurting," Kurt Angle said. "I'll give you an example. Randy (Orton) just had surgery on his back. He literally couldn't do anything, and this surgery is hopefully saving his career. But that's how much back problems can affect you as a pro wrestler." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Orton rarely uses social media. Apart from a video congratulating John Cena on his 20th anniversary, there aren’t any interesting updates from The Viper.

Sportskeeda wishes Randy Orton a quick recovery.

