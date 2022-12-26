Will Randy Orton's injury force him to retire?

Randy Orton's injury has been a matter of discussion for the WWE Universe throughout 2022. The multi-time champion was the victim of a ghastly incident midway through the year, which shadowed his wrestling future. Fans hope for a quick recovery and comeback, but the possibility of retirement is ever-present.

The Viper has been one of the top performers in the pro wrestling business. He made his main roster debut in 2002 and hasn't looked back since, winning multiple championships and setting the tone for apex character work.

Randy was reportedly pitched to fight Roman Reigns at SummerSlam before his untimely hiatus. The Viper was last seen in action on the May 20 episode of SmackDown. Performing alongside Matt Riddle, Orton looked hurt after losing a 'Winner Takes All' match against The Usos.

It was later revealed that the 42-year-old suffered a back injury and needed medical assistance from spine surgeons and neurosurgeons.

Since his injury, Randy Orton has kept a low profile on social media. This added to the hype of his shocking return. However, reports by Dave Meltzer and Fightful suggested that Orton was truly in bad shape and would need several months to recover.

Adding to the curiosity of fans, WWE hasn't provided an official return date for the Legend Killer.

Is it time for Randy Orton to hang up his boots? It doesn't seem like it. PWInsider hinted that The Viper was undergoing surgery in Birmingham, Alabama, and Kim Orton's Instagram post, celebrating her wedding anniversary, seemingly confirmed it. The Apex Predator was seen strapped to a medical bed and in good spirits.

This is good news for the WWE Universe, as the surgery seems to have been a success. Randy Orton is expected to turn up next month at the signature Royal Rumble event and win the bout to continue his program with The Tribal Chief.

Ric Flair's return has generated widespread interest amidst Randy Orton's injury speculations

Prominent names such as Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Goldberg have been linked for a 'Royal return,' making the upcoming Premium Live Event a highly anticipated show. Ric Flair will also be a part of hyping the event, as revealed by him on his podcast.

On To Be The Man podcast, Flair and Conrad Thompson were discussing WWE’s strong ticket sales for Royal Rumble 2023. The Nature Boy implied that he could make a huge impact on the numbers by revealing that he is scheduled to be at RAW's 30th anniversary. Flair hasn't appeared on WWE TV since his release in August.

RAW’s 30th anniversary show is set to take place on January 23 in Philadelphia, a week prior to the Royal Rumble event that will emanate from San Antonio's Alamodome.

