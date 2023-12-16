Update on whether Liv Morgan has heat in WWE after arrest for marijuana possession - Reports

Liv Morgan's recent arrest has raised questions about her backstage standing within WWE. Sean Ross Sapp has now come out and dispelled all fears, confirming that Morgan has no heat whatsoever among the top officials in the company.

PWInsider reported yesterday that Liv Morgan was arrested in Florida on charges of marijuana possession, though she didn't have more than 20 grams on her. Morgan posted bail and was released from jail, but a mugshot of her arrest has since gone viral all over the internet.

Based on the details from the arrest report, Morgan might have been caught with synthetic cannabinoids, the possession of which is illegal in the state of Florida. As things stand, Morgan will be arraigned on the charges and entering a plea at the Sumter County Courthouse on February 12th, 2024.

Sean Ross Sapp reported on Fightful Select that not only does Liv Morgan has no heat backstage, but a WWE staff member noted that she was honest about the situation and didn't cause any issues. Moreover, Morgan's arrest did not affect the creative plans, further reducing the possibility of her getting any flak.

Sean Ross Sapp's backstage update on Morgan.

The former Women's Champion has not wrestled on TV since July, when she and Raquel Rodriguez lost the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Morgan is one of the most popular female stars on the roster, and the WWE Universe is eagerly waiting for one of their most beloved superstars to return to the squared circle.

