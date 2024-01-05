Major update on WWE Superstar Liv Morgan's ongoing marijuana case - Reports

Liv Morgan went on a lengthy hiatus from WWE after Rhea Ripley blindsided her during an episode of Monday Night RAW. During her hiatus, she ran into trouble with the law. Recently, a new report shed more light on Morgan's ongoing marijuana case.

Last month, Liv Morgan was arrested in Florida for possession of marijuana. The officer on site found a small plastic bag containing marijuana and a vape pen, which Morgan claimed didn't belong to her. The former SmackDown Women's Champion was released on bail amounting to $3,000.

New information has appeared over the past few weeks regarding the ongoing case, such as the officer's report. According to a new report from Dave Meltzer of WON, Morgan's case has been transferred to a different division, and she's likely to be charged with a misdemeanor with the charges getting dropped:

"Regarding Liv Morgan and her arrest a few weeks back, she hired Jack Goldberger, one of the best criminal attorneys in Florida. The state dropped the synthetic marijuana charge which was the felony and transferred the marijuana case to a different division which hasn’t been listed yet. The belief at this point is most likely it will be a misdemeanor charge, and most first-time offenders with marijuana in Florida pay a fee of $100 and they’ll drop the charges without anything appearing on her record."

It will be interesting to see when she returns to weekly television.

WWE has plans for Liv Morgan heading into WrestleMania 40 - Reports

Last year, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez feuded with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW. Mami cost the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions their titles when she injured Rodriguez. Later, she took out Morgan, who's been on a hiatus since the attack.

The WWE Universe was worried about Liv Morgan's status with the promotion after she was arrested in Florida. According to PWInsider's Mike Johnson, there's no heat on the former SmackDown Women's Champion, and WWE has plans for her return:

"We are told that Morgan had already been penciled in as to when she would be returning to company storylines in 2024 and currently, this is not believed to change those plans. The belief was she would be back in by the build to Wrestlemania, and was very much in the mix for what we are told is a 'a high profile program.'"

It will be interesting to see who she feuds with following her return.

