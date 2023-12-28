Police offer who arrested Liv Morgan provides new details on the incident

All eyes have been on Liv Morgan in the past week since she was arrested on charges of marijuana possession allegedly. New details have now emerged courtesy of PWInsider, revealing a full account from the police officer who arrested her.

There have been mixed reactions to Morgan's arrest, most of whom believe that it shouldn't be a felony to be in possession of marijuana, given the progressive change many states in the USA have made towards laws regarding personal consumption and the opening of dispensaries. However, it was soon revealed that the reason she was stopped over in the first place was her erratic driving.

The arrest report from Deputy E. Hillman's perspective said that:

"Sgt. Otero observed the vehicle to cross over the yellow and white lines on the roadway several times. Sgt. Otero then conducted a stop on the vehicle to ensure the driver wasn't having any health issues. Sgt. Otero explained as he approached the vehicle, he immediately smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle."

Deputy E. Hillman stated that a clear plastic bag containing a leafy substance was found along with a vape pen. WWE star Liv Morgan, however, claimed that the vape pen didn't belong to her and she wasn't sure whose it was as she transports a lot of people in that vehicle.

She additionally stated that she consumes marijuana but not the vape pen, and admitted to not having a medical marijuana card. The reason she was stopped was for erratic driving, along with the fact that a clear-cut marijuana odor allegedly emanated from her car.

Morgan will be arraigned in Sumter County, Florida in February. She was released on a $3,000 bond.

Teddy Long on what Liv Morgan did wrong

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long was first confused about why it was such a big deal before he was informed that Liv Morgan was driving erratically, after which he changed his mind about the situation:

"Well, here's what you got to look at too. I didn't know anything about her driving erratically. That's why she was pulled over, so she did that to herself." (2:18-2:32)

What is your take on the entire situation? Is Liv Morgan in the right or the wrong? Let us know what you think in the comments below!