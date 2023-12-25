WWE Hall of Famer on what Liv Morgan did wrong before her recent arrest (Exclusive)

Liv Morgan has been in the headlines recently for all the wrong reasons. Although she was convicted on a marijuana possession charge, there don't seem to be many people who are angry at her about it. One WWE Hall of Famer said that there was one detail missed and admitted that she did it to herself.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis asked wrestling legend Bill Apter and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long about their opinions on Liv Morgan's recent arrest.

At first, Teddy Long found the entire situation ridiculous and believed that the entire thing was being blown out of proportion:

"I know that there are some dispensaries there [Florida]. What I'm saying is that I don't know why people are making such a big deal of her possession of marijuana. And in ten states the stuff's legal. You know what I mean? So if she isn't selling weed or wasn't caught with pounds or kilos, then who cares? I don't understand the problem." (1:26-1:53)

Host Mac Davis stated that Morgan had some accountability to take for it because of the report that she was driving erratically. Teddy Long was unaware of this and said that if it's true, then she did that to herself:

"Well, here's what you got to look at too. I didn't know anything about her driving erratically. That's why she was pulled over, so she did that to herself." (2:18-2:32)

Teddy Long hinted that there could possibly have been alcohol consumption involved as well, but Bill Apter and Mac Davis pointed out that it was solely a marijuana possession charge.

It should be noted that the original report from Villages News, a Florida-based website that reports on local news, stated that Morgan was pulled over for driving erratically but there was no mention of alcohol anywhere.

You can watch the full video below:

There was a little twist in the possession charges that Liv Morgan faced

As mentioned, there was a lot of attention around the arrest of the former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan. The reports revealed that she was in possession of marijuana and a vape pen was also found in her car.

However, in a little twist, that vape pen allegedly didn't even belong to her.

PWInsider reported that the vape pen found in Liv Morgan's car actually belonged to somebody else who had left it in her jeep.

She is currently due for court in February 2024. There are also reports that she is penciled in for a "high-profile" program at WrestleMania 40

