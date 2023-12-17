Major twist in Liv Morgan's arrest incident - reports

The vape pen found in Liv Morgan's car, which led to her arrest, might have belonged to someone else, according to a recent report.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion has been out of action for a few months due to injury. Last Thursday, Morgan was arrested in Sumter County and was charged with possession of marijuana. According to TMZ sources, a sheriff's deputy seized a vape pen containing an "oil-like substance" in addition to a small plastic bag of weed.

PWInsider recently reported that there might be a twist in Morgan's arrest incident. According to the update, a story is circulating inside the Stamford-based company suggesting that the vape pen found in the superstar's vehicle was not hers. Instead, it belonged to someone else who had left it in her jeep.

The 29-year-old is set to be arraigned next February in Sumter County, Florida, where she was taken into custody. According to the same report, WWE is now waiting for the legal process to conclude.

Does Liv Morgan have heat in the WWE locker room following her arrest?

Morgan is seemingly significantly popular backstage in the Stamford-based company. According to a top WWE talent, her recent arrest has not changed that fact.

The latter addressed Morgan's current status backstage in an interview with Fightful, claiming everybody "still likes Liv." The talent also stated that nobody will be thinking about the former SmackDown Women's Champion's arrest soon.

"Everybody liked Liv before, everybody still likes Liv. We'll get our jokes off, and she'll get hers off and nobody will be thinking about it soon enough."

