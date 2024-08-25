Absent WWE star calls out Rhea Ripley ahead of RAW

An absent WWE Superstar called out Rhea Ripley ahead of tomorrow night's episode of RAW in Rhode Island. The star in question has not competed in a match since the July 22 edition of the red brand.

Zelina Vega has been out of action since her loss to Zoey Stark last month on RAW. Stark is a member of The Pure Fusion Collective on RAW, and the faction brutally attacked Vega last month and injured her arm. Rhea Ripley took to her Instagram story earlier today to complain about a fly bothering her.

A wrestling fan reposted the message and suggested Ripley morph into Zelina Vega and fight the fly. Vega reacted to the fan's message and called out the former Women's World Champion ahead of RAW.

You can check out Vega's message on Instagram by clicking here.

"Yeah if you're a G, square up," Vega wrote.

Zelina Vega battled Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Backlash 2023 but came up short. The veteran recently disclosed that her goal in the promotion is to become WWE Women's Champion.

Rhea Ripley sends warning to injured WWE Superstar

WWE RAW star Rhea Ripley recently sent a warning to Charlotte Flair and claimed she could defeat The Queen again if they wrestled another match.

The 27-year-old defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship. Flair is currently out of action with a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus. She suffered the injury in a singles match against Damage CTRL's Asuka last December.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling earlier this month, The Eradicator sent a bold message to Charlotte Flair. She noted that she defeated Flair at The Show of Shows, and claimed she could beat her again when the veteran returns to the ring.

"Good luck. Mami is bigger and better than ever, and I beat you at WrestleMania 39, so you best believe that I can do it again. I love you, Princess. Get back and be safe because Mami's gonna put you back down." [2:09 – 2:23]

You can check out the interview with Ripley in the video below:

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest (The Terror Twins) will be facing The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and Women's World Champion Liv Morgan next weekend at WWE Bash in Berlin in a mixed tag team match. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for Ripley on the final episode of WWE RAW before the Premium Live Event tomorrow night.

