Absent WWE star Drew McIntyre would never "complain about anything," claims 7-time champion

Drew McIntyre has been away from WWE programming for over a month. Meanwhile, the star's commitment to the business has seemingly been validated by his former colleague, Mojo Rawley.

The Scotsman last competed in the ring on April 2, 2023, at WrestleMania 39, in a high-stakes triple-threat match. He locked horns with Sheamus and Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. However, he came up short and has since been absent from the company's programming.

Some are questioning McIntyre's passion for WWE amid rumors of him being dissatisfied with his current position. However, Mojo Rawley, a 7-time 24/7 Champion, recently defended The Scottish Warrior while speaking to Inside The Ropes.

"Drew McIntyre. Man, what an incredible guy. Looks like a million bucks, goes out there and just goes to war, and works as hard as he can. I don't think in all the years I've known him I've never heard him really complain about anything. Even when something's bothering him. He keeps that bottled up." [H/T Wrestling News]

In 2020, when the company struggled in the absence of live fans at the height of the pandemic, McIntyre steadied the ship as the WWE Champion. He delivered incredible performances on a weekly basis against stars like Randy Orton and Bobby Lashley.

Former world champion comments on Drew McIntyre potentially leaving WWE

Recent reports have suggested that The Scottish Warrior has yet to re-sign with WWE, as his current deal is expected to expire in January 2024.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T gave his thoughts on the RAW Superstar possibly leaving the company in the near future.

"A guy wants to leave, you let him leave. Drew McIntyre, he's a guy that has put in the work in WWE, not just once, but twice. So he knows what that system is all about," said Booker T. "One thing about being in the system, after you've been in the system some time for so long, you want to get out." [10:36-10:56]

McIntyre proved his star power in September 2022 as WWE sold out the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, for Clash at The Castle. He battled Roman Reigns in a blockbuster world title match at the show.

