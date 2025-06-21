Absent WWE star Kevin Owens posts a cryptic reaction aimed at John Cena moments after his pipebomb on CM Punk

Kevin Owens posted a cryptic reaction moments after John Cena delivered a pipebomb on CM Punk on this week's WWE SmackDown.

Owens is no stranger to Cena and Punk. He made his main roster debut confronting Cena in 2015, responding to his United States Championship open challenge. However, he didn't challenge for the title, but attacked the veteran and stomped on his title before beating him in a non-title match at Elimination Chamber 2015.

Trending

On X/Twitter, Owens shared a photo of himself wearing John Cena's shirt. Interestingly enough, the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion dropped a line on Punk, claiming that he changed his values as much as Cena changed his T-shirts.

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

Check out Owens' post on X/Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Kevin Owens has been absent from WWE programming due to his neck issues. Before WrestleMania 41, he announced that he would be taking time off to recover. This also forced WWE to cancel Owens vs. Randy Orton, which was set to take place at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

John Cena will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk next week at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event. He won the title at WrestleMania 41 by dethroning Cody Rhodes and has successfully defended it against Randy Orton, whom he defeated at the Backlash Premium Live Event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More