Absent WWE star open to facing The Bloodline undergoes stem cell treatment

While The Bloodline has been dominating the WWE landscape, Ivar has stated that he is open to facing the faction once he returns. Ivar has been out of action since his NXT North American Championship match against Oba Femi back in April. The Viking Raiders star was being built up as a massive singles talent recently after his partner Erik was out with a neck injury last year.

While Ivar shared an update on Erik's injury status recently, he has been getting some treatment of his own. In a recent Instagram Story from RejuvStem, it was revealed that the 40-year-old was getting a stem cell treatment and was ready for the first round.

The treatment involves infusion of stem cells into one's body. With this medical treatment in process, it can be said that Ivar's in-ring return might not be as soon as one would expect. While it may take a bit longer, it would ensure his comeback would mean he's healed and good to go in the ring.

"WAR BEARD himself: WWE Superstar: IVAR is here in the house this week. IVAR is getting ready to receive his first round of IV Stem Cells," stated the Instagram Story.

Ivar goes through stem cell treatment (Image Credits: Ivar's Instagram story)

Ivar open to challenging The Bloodline following return

The Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline currently holds the coveted WWE Tag Team Championship, following their victory against Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano a few weeks ago. A fan recently mentioned the Viking Raiders as potential opponents for the Bloodline on social media.

The Bloodline (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Reacting to the fan's comments, the 40-year-old expressed that he was open to stepping up against the most dominant faction in the wrestling industry. While both members of the Viking Raiders are currently out of action, a match against The Bloodline would clearly be a treat to watch once they return.

With the duo out of action for now, a timeline for their WWE return is still not confirmed. However, it can be said that both Erik and Ivar would love to engage in a war agianst the faction. Time will tell what happens when the dominant duo returns to the squared circle once again.

