Ivar shares update on 40-year-old WWE star's injury in heartfelt post

WWE Superstar Ivar has been out of action since April 2024. This came after several months of impeccable performances as a solo wrestler.

For his entire career in World Wrestling Entertainment prior to November 2023, he was part of The Viking Raiders alongside Erik. It was only after the latter's injury that he received opportunities on the company's flagship show as a singles competitor, which Ivar discussed a few months ago. He joked that his tag team partner would be back to ruin his singles run similar to what happened during their time in Ring of Honor.

Taking to Instagram, Ivar sent Erik birthday wishes, penning a heartfelt note about their first meeting and the only time they competed against one another. He also added that his tag team partner is still recovering after successful neck fusion surgery late last year.

Ivar's Instagram post read:

"Happy Birthday to @erik_wwe !!!! This was the 1st time we met, only time we have wrestled (I won 😁) and we have been taking on the world together ever since. Everyone wish him a Happy Birthday! And a speedy recovery as he is still recovering from his injury as well!"

The Viking Raiders together held the RAW Tag Team Championship and the NXT Tag Team Championship once in World Wrestling Entertainment. Their run as a tag team commenced in 2014 after Ivar defeated Erik in the Top Prospect Tournament finals, and continued in New Japan Pro-Wrestling before signing to WWE in 2018.

Ivar teases WWE return to challenge The Bloodline's Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga

Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga brought Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano's maiden reign as WWE Tag Team Champions to a screeching halt and took the belts into The Bloodline. While Fatu got injured at SummerSlam, Tonga Loa was defending the belts at live events. However, it appears the 'Freebird Rule' does not officially apply in this case as of this writing.

When a fan brought up The Viking Raiders as potential challengers for The Bloodline on social media, Ivar responded favorably, indicating that he is open to stepping up.

A return date is not finalized for either member of The Viking Raiders, although Ivar positively reacted to an in-ring return sooner rather than later on social media. Suffice it to say that Erik and Ivar stand as formidable foes to The Bloodline.

