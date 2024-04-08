Absent WWE star reacts as historic record stays safe at WrestleMania 40

WWE Superstar Carmella has sent a message during night two of WrestleMania 40.

In the opening bout of night two, Drew McIntyre fulfilled his long-awaited dream by defeating Seth Rollins and capturing a World Championship in front of a live audience. However, his celebration was short-lived as Damian Priest, after holding the Money In The Bank briefcase for 281 days, cashed it in to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

This marked the second-longest duration for which a Money In The Bank holder has held the briefcase before cashing in. The top spot still belongs to Carmella, who cashed in her contract after a lengthy wait of 287 days against Charlotte Flair in 2018, becoming SmackDown Women's Champion.

Carmella responded after her record remained intact following Priest's cash-in at WrestleMania with her signature emoji.

"🤑🤑🤑🤑," Carmella reacted.

Carmella's last WWE appearance was in March 2023. Since then, she has been on maternity leave, welcoming her baby boy with SmackDown commentator Corey Graves a few months ago. Therefore, seeing if she makes an in-ring return later this year will be interesting.

