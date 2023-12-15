Where does Damian Priest rank in the longest WWE Money in the Bank cash-ins? Reflecting on his attempts so far

Damian Priest will presumably close out 2023 as the reigning WWE Money in the Bank holder. The Archer of Infamy won the briefcase during the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match at the namesake premium live event in July.

When it comes to the longest Money in the Bank cash-ins, Priest holds the record for the fifth-longest run with the briefcase. The Judgment Day star has held on to the Money in the Bank contract for the past 167 days.

Damian Priest has tried to cash in the briefcase on multiple occasions between July and December 2023. All of his attempts have been against the current World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins.

Priest has tried to cash in his contract on the Visionary during televised shows and at premium live events. His most recent attempt was thwarted with the arrival of Randy Orton at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event.

It is worth mentioning that the former SmackDown Women’s Champion, Carmella, currently holds the record for holding the WWE Money in the Bank contract longer than any other superstar. Mella waited for 287 days before cashing in her contract against then-champion Charlotte Flair.

Mella is followed by Edge, now known as Adam Copeland, who held the briefcase for a total of 280 days. Seth Rollins comes in at third with 273 days. The former WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler occupies the fourth spot, waiting for 267 days before cashing in his contract.

Did Damian Priest tease cashing in his WWE Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk? Analyzing the possibility

CM Punk made his return to WWE at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023. The Straight Edge Superstar chose to sign with Monday Night RAW earlier this week. Punk also ran into The Judgment Day backstage after his segment with Seth Rollins.

The Second City Saint mocked the group by asking them about Rhea Ripley. Damian Priest told CM Punk he should worry about him. The Archer of Infamy also teased going after Punk if the latter defeats Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

For those unaware, Punk has declared himself as the second entrant in the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble Match. Cody Rhodes had announced himself as the first entrant several weeks prior to Punk’s promo. It remains to be seen if either of these two men will win the rumble.

Who do you think will win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match? Sound off in the comments section below!

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.