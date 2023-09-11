Absent WWE star returns after 341 days following serious injury; sends a message

A WWE Superstar who was sidelined for 341 days due to an injury returned to the ring during a recent Live event. The name in question is Santino Marella's daughter, Arianna Grace.

The upstart was away from the squared circle since October 2022 until her recent comeback. She returned to in-ring action for the first time in nearly a year on September 9, 2023, as part of an NXT house show in Melbourne, Florida. Grace signed with WWE last February and suffered a torn ACL on the October 4, 2022, taping of the NXT LVL Up.

While Grace was away from in-ring action, she participated in the Miss Universe Canada pageant. At the NXT Live event in Melbourne, the star appeared in front of the fans wearing a sash and a crown.

The second-generation superstar made her in-ring return against Fallon Henley. Unfortunately for her fans, Grace lost her first match back. She later took to Twitter to share that she had returned and felt better than ever.

"You heard it folks, back and better than ever 💋," Grace wrote.

Arianna Grace's father, Santino Marella, recently competed in his first televised singles match since WWE exit

Santino Marella is best known for his 11-year tenure with World Wrestling Entertainment. He won the United States, Intercontinental, and Tag Team Championships during his tenure.

Marella wrestled his last televised match for the Stamford-based promotion against Rusev in 2014. After the former Intercontinental Champion was released in 2016, he worked on the independent circuit until he signed with IMPACT Wrestling in 2022.

During the July 20, 2023, episode of IMPACT, Marella wrestled in his first televised singles match in over nine years against Dirty Dango. The WWE veteran was defeated by Dango on the show.

It will be exciting to see if Marella and Grace will join forces in the ring someday.

