Former WWE United States Champion competes in his first singles match in over nine years

Meanwhile, former United States and Intercontinental Champion Santino Marella competed in his first televised singles match in over nine years.

In 2014, Santino Marella wrestled his last televised match for WWE when he faced Rusev on an episode of Main Event. A while later, Marella was released from his contract. Santino focused on projects outside of WWE and worked for his own gym called Battle Arts Academy.

Apart from this, Marella had several matches on the independent circuit and wrestled for Battle Arts Academy. Last year, The Milan Miracle appeared on IMPACT Wrestling and has been a part of the company since Sacrifice 2022. Earlier this month, IMPACT announced Marella's in-ring return.

Last week, he wrestled his first singles match in over nine years against Dirty Dango on an episode of IMPACT Wrestling. Unfortunately, Dango escaped with a victory and ruined Marella's in-ring return as a singles competitor. This was his first televised singles match since 2014.

Santino Marella made an appearance for WWE before the Pandemic Era

In 2007, Santino Marella made his infamous debut on an episode of Monday Night RAW. By the end of the show, he won the Intercontinental Championship from 'The Samoan Bulldozer' Umaga with the help of Bobby Lashley.

Santino went on to have one of the most popular gimmicks in the company during his time as an active performer. He was one championship away from becoming a Grand Slam Champion in the company.

Santino Marella was commonly known for his comedic acts in the company. He once teamed up with Vladimir Kozlov and became the Tag Team Champion for a while.

In 2020, Marella made his return to the company as Santina and appeared as a participant in the Women's Royal Rumble match. In the end, he eliminated himself before Beth Phoenix and Natalya could get their hands on him.

