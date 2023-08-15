Absent WWE star's status for RAW confirmed

Monday Night RAW has been a very eventful show every week of late, but there is one WWE Superstar that has been missing for a while.

Despite being a fan-favorite and a very successful former NXT Champion on the developmental brand, Johnny Gargano has not found substantial success since arriving on the main roster.

His stablemate and real-life wife Candice LeRae took to Instagram to wish her husband a happy birthday, disclosing that Gargano won't be at Winnipeg tonight for RAW.

"Happy birthday my husband, my best friend, the love of my life, the worlds best Dah-d, Pawdme’s favorite sleeping buddy- my everything. I am so bummed we can’t be together today, but I am happy you get to be with your real better half, Quill," Candice LeRae wrote on her social media profile.

Tommaso Ciampa has been consistently – albeit sometimes subtly – referencing Johnny Wrestling and a potential reunion of DIY on the red brand. However, as of this writing, it remains to be seen when the latter will make his return to WWE TV.

Is Candice LeRae up for a WWE Women's World title contendership?

While she has been mostly relegated to the status of an enhancement talent, to put it bluntly, Candice LeRae is known for her work in NXT. On last week's edition of WWE RAW, she and Indi Hartwell had a physical altercation with Rhea Ripley.

The matriarch of Judgment Day, also the top champion of the red brand's women's division, may have a lot more than she asked for, as Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are also likely heading into a title program with her. It is possible the creative team may be heading toward a multi-woman contest.

Are you convinced that Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae need better booking on Monday Night RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

