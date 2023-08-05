38-year-old WWE star teases major reunion, shares throwback post: "Wonder what he's up to nowadays"

The wrestling world has been dying to see two top WWE stars reunite. In the eyes of the fanbase, the RAW two stars will be the best thing to happen to the tag team division. Should they reform a partnership, this time on the main roster?

Since Johnny Gargano returned to WWE RAW in August 2022, the former NXT Champion has not had anything of note besides competing in the much-raved United States Title Elimination Chamber match.

Meanwhile, Tommaso Ciampa made a striking comeback on the June 19, 2023, episode of RAW, defeating his mentor and former WWE Champion, The Miz. Their feud culminated with The A-Lister getting his win back after Bronson Reed decided to join the foray.

It seems Ciampa desperately needs a tag partner on the red brand, as teased by the latter himself many times in recent memory. The 38-year-old recently posted on his social media handle:

"7 years ago. Wonder what he's up to nowadays," Ciampa wrote about Johnny Gargano on Instagram.

During a recent interview with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Ciampa even detailed that he is open to reuniting with Johnny Wrestling. Check it out here.

What Kevin Owens had to say about splitting up with Sami Zayn after possibly sustaining injury on WWE RAW

Kevin Owens recently sat down for an interview with Ariel Helwani on BT Sport. During the talk, The Prizefighter expressed his concern about retiring soon as he does not see himself in the ring for longer than a year and a half, tops.

Furthermore, he even revealed that Finn Balor and Sami Zayn are his dream opponents for next year's Show of Shows. When asked about splitting up with his tag team partner, Owens stated:

"There is one thing about our careers that can't be denied. When we felt like it was time, we had no problems stabbing each other in the back and getting to it. I guess me more than him a little bit, but he's done a couple. If we think it's better for our careers to fight than to team, we have no problem doing it. But yeah, we'll be tied to one another forever. There's just no way around it, so we'll see what comes."

Despite not being part of a major storyline since WrestleMania 39, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have managed to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against several tag teams, with the exception of one.

Will Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano's reunion threaten the tag champs on WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

