Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens could have surprising new challengers for Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Since making WWE history at WrestleMania 39 by closing the show's first night in tag team action at SoFi Stadium in Hollywood, California, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have dominated the division. Most notably, the duo picked up a victory over Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa on May 27 in Saudi Arabia.

Over a week before this iconic moment, on May 15, viewers saw the debut of Indus Sher to WWE RAW.

Managed by former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal himself, it seems the latest addition to the red brand's tag team division is looking to contend for gold. The Modern Day Maharaja recently shared a post on his social media handle captioned:

"Tag Team Championship," Jinder Mahal wrote.

While Indus Sher has not been featured much lately, the powerhouse duo could stand as a solid challenge for Zayn and Owens, who seem to be floundering a tad owing to a lack of depth in the division.

Sami Zayn believes his match against top WWE star could have headlined WrestleMania 39

On the Road to WrestleMania, Sami Zayn broke out of The Bloodline and challenged The Head of the Table, Roman Reigns, to a world title match at Elimination Chamber in his hometown of Montreal, Canada.

Many fans believe the bout was worthy of closing WrestleMania 39, including The Underdog from the Underground himself. During an interview with Inside The Ropes, Zayn noted:

"But yeah, to answer your question in short, for sure. I think if we had done things a little differently, and if Cody wasn't ready to return at the right time, for sure I think we could have gone all the way with Roman and myself just because of the level of investment of the audience at that time was through the roof."

Zayn and The Prizefighter have been entangled with Imperium and The Judgment Day on WWE RAW since the Show of Shows. They even defended their titles against The Usos and Pretty Deadly.

Could Indus Sher shock the world and dethrone Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in the coming months? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

