Tommaso Ciampa is open to reuniting with former tag team partner

Tommaso Ciampa has recently stated that he is open to reuniting with his former tag team partner.

Ciampa and Johnny Gargano formed one of the most interesting teams in NXT called DIY. They always had an interesting dynamic, and their real-life friendship improved their in-ring chemistry.

While they were a successful tag team, they had their fair share of problems. Ciampa turned on Gargano multiple times, which resulted in them splitting up for good. However, now that they are on the main roster, talks of a DIY reunion are doing the rounds.

Speaking on the Out of Character podcast, Ciampa addressed a possible DIY reunion, stating he is open to it.

"The one that jumps a lot is Sami and Kevin. We could have so much fun too with that smarter fanbase," Ciampa added. "There's always that underlying, can Johnny trust me? And can Sami trust [Kevin Owens]?"

He continued:

"Johnny and I have a real passion for tag team wrestling and the psychology of it and making it mean something," he said. "It could be a special run, so I definitely am open to it. To be honest, I just want so badly to stay healthy and get the opportunity to just tell great stories and have great programs." [H/T WrestlingInc.]

Austin Wrestling (-_•) @TheGarganoWay



anyways, here’s the wholesome embrace between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa after Johnny’s NXT Championship win at TakeOver: New York. what a feel good moment 🥹 pic.twitter.com/jJCI91E1TA twitter.com/customerlobste… dude, we get it.anyways, here’s the wholesome embrace between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa after Johnny’s NXT Championship win at TakeOver: New York. what a feel good moment 🥹

Tommaso Ciampa had no idea WWE would bring back his NXT theme song

Recently Tommaso Ciamp returned from injury to answer The Miz's open challenge. Fans were to hear his old NXT theme song, "No One Will Survive," play as he made his way to the ring.

During the same Out of Character podcast interview, Tommaso Ciampa disclosed that he had no idea his old theme song would play when he entered.

"I didn't have a clue that my music was going to be 'No One Will Survive' until seconds before walking out the curtain. I was going through my warm up and I said to someone, 'What's my music going to be?' 'I don't know, I guess we should have thought about that.' No rehearsal or anything. 'What do you want it to be?'" recalled Ciampa.

Now that Tommaso Ciampa is being presented like he was in NXT, it will be interesting to see if he receives a prominent push.

Do you want DIY to reunite? Sound off in the comments section.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here