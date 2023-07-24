"I didn't have a clue" - Returning RAW star reveals he was unaware WWE was bringing back his old theme song

A recently returned WWE RAW star has disclosed that he was unaware that the company would be bringing his old theme back until moments before his entrance.

Tommaso Ciampa returned to the company on the June 19 edition of RAW. He answered an open challenge from The Miz, who originally served as Ciampa's mentor. The former NXT Champion got the better of The A-Lister upon his return, but The Miz got his revenge in their No Disqualification match on July 10 after Bronson Reed interfered in the bout and helped the former WWE Champion to pick up the victory.

Speaking to Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, the veteran disclosed that he had no idea the company was bringing back his "No One Will Survive" theme until just before his entrance on the June 19 episode of the red brand.

"I didn't have a clue that my music was going to be 'No One Will Survive' until seconds before walking out the curtain. I was going through my warm up and I said to someone, 'What's my music going to be?' 'I don't know, I guess we should have thought about that.' No rehearsal or anything. 'What do you want it to be?'" recalled Ciampa.

The 38-year-old added that he was pumped to hear his old theme playing upon his return to WWE RAW because of the positive reception from the crowd.

"The new one is very good, I like it a lot, it is also very slow and fantastic when I'm a methodical heel. I do have this old NXT music that is probably better for this specific scenario where I'm going to be a surprise. That was the whole conversation, it was probably three minutes before I went out. Seconds before I went out, somebody did thumbs up, 'No one will survive.' I was amped when I heard it and the crowd reaction was so good," he added. [H/T: Fightful]

Tommaso Ciampa teases reunion of popular tag team on WWE's main roster

Before becoming bitter enemies in NXT, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano were known as the popular tag team "DIY."

Speaking on a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, the former NXT Champion suggested it would be great "if an old friend" joins him on the red brand. Johnny Gargano has not competed in a match on RAW since the Battle Royal to determine Gunther's opponent at Night of Champions on May 15.

"If an old friend comes along one of these days and decides to join me, great! But if it is not meant to be, it is not meant to be. It's not in my hands. I like to say I control what I can control. And I don't control many things. So, if an old friend comes along he's welcome to join me," he said. [From 1:03:39 - 01:03:57]

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions after defeating The Usos at WWE WrestleMania 39.

DIY would pose a threat to the champions down the line if they were to reunite due to their years of experience working together. Only time will tell if the popular duo will reunite on RAW in the months ahead.

