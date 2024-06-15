Absent WWE star's whereabouts confirmed ahead of Clash at the Castle

Clash at the Castle in Glasgow, Scotland, will feature quite a few of WWE's top names wrestling for championships. However, the night is all about one man, Drew McIntyre. This is about finally walking out of the arena as world champion in front of fans. His home country fans.

It did not happen in the first edition of the premium live event in 2022, it didn't happen again at WrestleMania XL in April this year. The big question raised on the internet now was whether the Stamford-based promotion is setting up The Scottish Warrior for yet another failure, considering CM Punk's whereabouts have been confirmed.

A Reddit user shared a picture with the absent WWE Superstar ahead of the premium live event, which appears to be an original Instagram story.

CM Punk is in Glasgow. [Picture credit: Screengrab from www.pwinsider.com]

If Punk proves to be the catalyst for Drew McIntyre's crushing loss yet again, how it will affect the former's position as a babyface in WWE bears watching. At the very least, the Glasgow crowd would be rather displeased with such an outcome.

Nevertheless, The Second City Saint appears to be a fan-favorite there, as evidenced by the chants during the Kickoff event for Clash at the Castle: Scotland. Only time will tell how the night unfolds in Glasgow.