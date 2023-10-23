Absent WWE star sends cryptic message amid rumors of blockbuster push

An absent WWE Superstar recently sent a cryptic message amid rumors of his blockbuster push by the company. The name in question is Karrion Kross.

Kross was last seen on WWE television in a match against AJ Styles on the August 11 episode of SmackDown, where The Phenomenal One clinched victory. The former NXT Champion has made a few appearances on house shows, but hasn't been seen on TV since August. He was set to return on the latest episode of SmackDown, but it did not go as planned. You can read more about it here.

Karrion Kross recently took to Twitter to post a cryptic message ahead of his much-awaited return to television, and posted a video of his entrance alongside Scarlett Bordeaux.

"An old preacher once told me true evil always enters through the shadows. A good man always lights a candle when he’s in the dark. Never realizing that to light a candle… Is to cast a shadow," Kross tweeted.

You can check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Karrion Kross is rumored to receive a big push from WWE

Many fans want WWE to book the former two-time NXT Champion better in future matches, as almost all of his feuds recently have ended up with him on the losing end.

BWE recently replied to a fan on Twitter who asked about the company's plans for Karrion Kross. The fan was told that the star would be a part of a new plan very soon.

However, BWE again replied to another fan, confirming this time that WWE's plans for Kross will be implemented at any point now. You can read more about it here.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Kross, and if he will go after gold soon. Let's see what the company has in store.

What do you think the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Karrion Kross? Let us know in the comments section below.

Vince Russo claims a WWE legend wants to die in a wrestling ring here