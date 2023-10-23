Former champion sends cryptic message after WWE SmackDown return was axed

A WWE Superstar has shared a cryptic message after their return was reportedly axed this past Friday night on SmackDown.

The build toward Crown Jewel next month is underway, and this past Friday's edition of SmackDown was a huge show. Logan Paul returned to the company, and his match against Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship was made official. However, one segment was scrapped from this past Friday's edition of SmackDown and would have featured the return of Karrion Kross.

The veteran star was released in 2021 after a disastrous initial run on the main roster. Kross was brought back in 2022 but still hasn't been able to connect with the WWE Universe.

After his SmackDown return was reportedly scrapped, Karrion Kross took to Instagram to deliver a cryptic message to fans. Kross noted that he has traveled beyond the path of reason and wrote the message in an odd font, as seen in his post below.

"I have traveled far beyond the path of reason take me back to eden," he wrote.

Bill Apter criticizes Karrion Kross' WWE run

Legendary journalist Bill Apter is not happy with how the promotion is currently booking Karrion Kross.

The 38-year-old star has a ton of potential, but WWE has been unable to tap into it during his time on the main roster. Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter said he was upset with how WWE was booking Kross and suggested that the veteran return to NXT for a reset.

"I'm so upset with what they did to him. I know Karrion Kross from the indies when Charlie Hartman used to book him down in Carolina. And what star power he had in the indies with his bald look and everything and Scarlett with him. So I think he's gonna wind up in NXT at this point. He's not making it for some reason on the main roster. I think they killed him off too many times already. But I think he'll be a good fit as another guy to bring down to NXT at this point," said Bill Apter. [29:38 - 30:18]

You can check out the full video below:

Karrion Kross is a two-time NXT Champion but has never captured gold on the main roster. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for Kross and if he is able to turn things around on SmackDown in the weeks ahead.

Do you think Kross is underutilized in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.