Absent WWE star sends a message on social media; fan brought up embarrassing thing she used to do

An absent WWE star sent a message to a fan who brought up an embarrassing thing she used to do.

Sonya Deville started her WWE career in 2015 as part of the Tough Enough reality show. She impressed the trainers enough that she was able to secure a contract, and she competed on NXT for a while.

Her MMA background meant that her progress got fast-tracked, and she was moved up to the main roster in 2017. After floundering on the main roster for several years, Sonya Deville finally captured her first title earlier this year when she won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with Chelsea Green.

Clearly, Deville has come a long way in her career. From her moveset to her look, everything has changed. One of the more embarrassing things she used to do early on in her career was yell, "That's right baby" after every move.

While Sonya would like nothing more than to move on, her fans won't let her forget it, as one of them pointed it out recently, and the 30-year-old star had to accept it.

"Yup that happened," agreed Deville.

Check out her tweet below:

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville is currently out of action with a serious injury

After waiting several months to win a title in the company, Sonya Deville finally won the Women's Tag Team Championships on the July 17 episode of RAW. However, she soon tore her ACL, which meant that she would have to be taken off television.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful recently reported that Sonya Deville is recovering from her injury but could still miss nine or ten months of action.

Following her injury, Piper Niven took her spot and has been defending the titles along with Chelsea Green. It remains to be seen what will happen once Deville returns from her injury.

