Unfortunate update about injured WWE Superstar - Reports

Injuries are part of wrestling, and several WWE superstars are currently on the shelf because of it. One of those stars is Sonya Deville, who is recovering from a torn ACL, but the latest reports on her recovery are a little bit worrying.

Deville finally won her first title in WWE back on July 17 when she won the Women's Tag Team Championships with Chelsea Green. However, she suffered a torn ACL in her knee on the July 28 episode of WWE SmackDown in a match against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair.

The former Tough Enough contestant underwent successful surgery in early August. She's expected to make a full recovery, but there's no current timetable for her return. Typical recovery time for a torn ACL is around six to nine months.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Deville is slowly recovering from her injury. Sapp reported in his latest Q&A that the former Women's Tag Team champ could still be out for 9 to 10 months.

It was an unfortunate injury for Sonya Deville, who was just hitting her stride with Chelsea Green as Women's Tag Team Champions. Deville has posted updates about her injury and she's been out of her knee brace since the start of this month.

Sonya Deville attends events with WWE Hall of Famer

The Women's Sports Foundation held its annual gala on October 12 in New York City. Sonya Deville attended the event along with the legendary Trish Stratus.

WSF was founded by tennis legend Billie Jean King in 1974 to help female athletes. Some of the stars who received recognition in this year's event include long-distance runner Rosalie Fish, Paralympian Natalie Schneider, and boxer Clarissa Shields.

Deville has been with WWE since 2015, and was finally rewarded with a championship in July. An injury put her on the shelf, but the company keeps her busy, by allowing her to represent them in events like the WSF's annual gala event.

