Absent WWE star sends warning ahead of return at Superstar Spectacle

A WWE Superstar who has not been seen on television in months has teased their return ahead of Superstar Spectacle.

Odyssey Jones was a standout performer in NXT last year. He had entertaining matches against superstars like Carmelo Hayes, LA Knight, and Grayson Waller. Jones was deservedly called up to the main roster in April when he was moved to RAW from NXT as part of the 2023 Draft. However, nearly five months later, the big man has still not made a televised appearance on the flagship show.

Now, Odyssey is finally set to return. The 29-year-old has been confirmed to appear at Superstar Spectacle, an upcoming event held in India. The RAW Superstar took to his Instagram stories to send a warning ahead of his appearance.

"India get ready because I'm coming baby!!!," he said.

Jones posted the warning to his Instagram story

WWE have announced a huge title match for SuperStar Spectacle

WWE will return to India for the first time in six years at Superstar Spectacle. it has now been confirmed that Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Title at the event against Natalya.

As of now, Ripley's title is the only championship set to be defended on the show. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were due to defend their Undisputed Tag Team titles against Indus Sher. However, since The Judgment Day won the titles at Payback plans have changed. Zayn and Owens will now face Sanga and Veer Mahan in a non-title match.

Natalya announced that she would be facing Rhea at the huge event earlier today. WWE has now confirmed that The Iradicator will put her title on the line in the match.

You can check out the announcement in the Tweet below:

Expand Tweet

What other matches would you like to see announced for Superstar Spectacle?

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena