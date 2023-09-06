WWE confirms a major title match for Superstar Spectacle show

In the latest update, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has confirmed a significant title match for the Superstar Spectacle show in India.

As of now, the only title that would be defended at the event would be Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship. The Stamford-based promotion is bringing its live event to India after six years as the Superstar Spectacle will be hosted at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on September 8.

Before Payback 2023, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn were slated to defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Indus Sher (Sanga & Veer Mahaan). However, The Judgment Day members Finn Balor & Damian Priest defeated KO and Sami to become the new Tag Team Champions. Since WWE crowned new Tag Champs on September 2, plans have been changed for the Superstar Spectacle.

KO and Sami Zayn will face Indus Sher in a non-title tag team bout in Hyderabad, as announced by the company. As reported earlier, Natalya confirmed that she will be wrestling Rhea Ripley at the Superstar Spectacle show.

Earlier today, WWE confirmed that The Nightmare will put her Women's World Championship on the line against The Queen of Harts on September 8.

Dominik Mysterio received a message from Rhea Ripley after a controversial moment at a WWE show

Young Mysterio has been carrying the NXT North American Champion on the company's third brand for quite some time now.

Last night on the NXT brand, Dragon Lee and Mustafa Ali faced each other in a number one contender's match, with Dom Dom being the Special Guest Referee.

However, the match's finish saw Dominik Mysterio count a fast three-count for Ali to pick up the victory over Lee. Despite that, Mustafa Ali attacked the North American Champion after the bout.

Rhea Ripley sent a message to Dominik after the WWE NXT show, stating he could be her referee any time of the day.

The Judgment Day member has defended her title against Nattie twice at a televised show - Night of Champions & Monday Night RAW. But Ripley managed to put down the 41-year-old veteran by retaining her title.

It remains to be seen if Natalya capitalizes on Rhea Ripley to become the new Women's World Championship at the Superstar Spectacle in India.

