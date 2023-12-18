A WWE Superstar who has been absent from television recently shared a hilarious clip of his role in an iconic movie franchise.

Sheamus has been a mainstay on WWE television for several years now. He has won almost every title in the company, and is close to becoming a Grand Slam champion. For the past year, Sheamus has been focused on Gunther and the Intercontinental Championship.

However, he has failed to win the only title that has eluded him even after several attempts. In recent weeks, the Irish superstar has been off television. In fact, his last televised match was against Edge back in August.

Since then, he has not appeared on television, even when his faction, The Brawling Brutes, apparently disbanded. However, he has been active on YouTube and social media. Sheamus recently took to Twitter to share a clip from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles where he voice acted the role of Rocksteady.

Adam Copeland paid tribute to WWE star Sheamus during his match on AEW Dynamite

Ever since Adam Copeland showed up in AEW, he has been involved in a feud with Christian Cage. While Copeland extended his hand in friendship initially, Cage's personal attacks on Copeland forced him to go after his former friend's title.

A couple of weeks ago, Copeland faced Cage for the TNT Championship. During the match, Copeland paid tribute to the Celtic Warrior by hitting the ten Beats of the Bodhran, which is Sheamus' signature move.

This tribute was so fitting because Copeland's final WWE match was against Sheamus which also was the last time the Celtic Warrior was seen on television.

