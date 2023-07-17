Absent WWE star vociferous in support of Bayley following troubling injury

Bayley suffered a troubling knee injury at a recent WWE house show. Following the event, she posted an update on Twitter and received many messages in her support. The Role Model's stablemate, Dakota Kai, also commented on her social media post.

Kai was last seen on the May 12, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown. She teamed up with Bayley to take on Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship. However, Kai and The Role Model lost the bout after the former suffered an ACL tear. The 35-year-old has since been away from television.

Dakota Kai recently reacted to Bayley's injury update on Twitter. The Damage CTRL member sent three heart emojis to her teammate. Here is the link to the tweet.

You can also check out the tweet below:

Kai and IYO SKY have excelled since returning alongside The Role Model at SummerSlam 2022, as the duo has already won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship twice.

WWE Superstar IYO SKY also sent a message after Bayley's injury

Dakota Kai wasn't the only Damage CTRL member to comment on Bayley's injury. IYO SKY also took to Twitter and extended her support to The Role Model.

Since Kai has been out injured, SKY and Bayley have been teaming up to compete against different opponents. Both stars participated in the 2023 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, where the Japanese sensation emerged.

Reacting to Bayley's post about her injury, SKY replied with a healing heart and crying face emoji. You can check out the tweet here.

Fans want to see Bayley heal quickly from her knee injury and support her teammate SKY to successfully cash in her MITB briefcase. We at Sportskeeda wish The Role Model a speedy recovery.

Do you think SKY should cash in her contract amid the possible absence of Bayley and Dakota Kai? Let us know in the comments section below.

