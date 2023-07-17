IYO SKY sends a message to Bayley following potentially serious injury at WWE show

IYO SKY sent a message to her Damage CTRL teammate Bayley following a potentially serious injury at the recent WWE SuperShow in Salisbury.

During a recent show, The Role Model suffered a knee injury while she was competing in a Fatal Four Way match against Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair for the WWE Women's Championship. While performing a move on The Empress of Tomorrow, she apparently twisted her knee, and the referee had to throw the 'X' symbol.

Following the match, Bayley shared an update on Twitter with a photo of her knee and a caption to let everyone know that she was fine.

"I’ll be alright, thanks everyone," wrote Bayley.

IYO SKY took to Twitter and replied to her teammate with a healing heart and a sobbing emoji.

IYO and Bayley recently competed in the WWE Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. The former came out on top and is now looking to cash in on a major title.

Dutch Mantell believes WWE made the right decision on IYO SKY's MITB win

On an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell said that WWE made the right decision by letting IYO SKY win the MITB briefcase. He believes that the superstar needs it more than Becky Lynch and Bayley.

"I think they made the right decision. If she needs it. Becky Lynch doesn’t need it, Bayley doesn’t need it. Now, it gives them a place to go. So, I think they made the right move on that one. Anybody thought they made the wrong move, then you’d say well what move should they have made? Well, I never thought it through that much. I just stopped it to finish,” said Mantell.

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful Iyo Sky looks great with the MITB briefcase

The Role Model is now out injured, which means IYO will not have anyone by her side for the time being. It is possible that it can lead to an unsuccessful cash-in of the MITB briefcase.

