31-year-old WWE star to replace Bayley and cost IYO SKY her Money in the Bank cash in? Exploring the possibility

Bayley reportedly suffered a leg injury at tonight's WWE live event in Salisbury, Maryland. The Role Model was seen clutching her knee in pain during her Fatal Four Way match, which also involved defending champion Asuka and challengers Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair for the WWE Women's Championship.

With Bayley apparently out of action due to the injury, she might be replaced by Shotzi to cost IYO SKY her Money in the Bank cash-in. The star has been feuding with Damage CTRL for weeks, and it only makes sense for her to cost the Genius of the Sky her huge opportunity at a women's title.

The 31-year-old also hinted at a new gimmick during a backstage promo on SmackDown this past Friday. Shotzi showed up on screen and told Damage CTRL they weren't ready for her as she shaved her hair to the shock of pretty much everyone inside the arena.

WWE has been teasing a Damage CTRL split for weeks. The latest tease was dropped on SmackDown this past Friday when a delay from The Role Model cost IYO SKY her opportunity to successfully cash in her briefcase on Asuka for the women's championship.

Bayley reacted to the failed attempt with a tweet after the show. IYO had previously declared herself and her tag team partner as co-winners of the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match at the premium live event in London.

Bayley provides update after suffering injury scare at WWE house show

The former RAW Women's Champion took to Twitter to provide an update on her injury. She posted a photo of her leg all wrapped up. Though The Role Model didn't mention the nature of her injury, she did inform her fans that she was going to be alright.

It remains to be seen how Triple H will utilize the top star following her injury. Fans will hope that there will be better clarity on the former women's champion on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. It also remains to be seen what is in store for IYO SKY and her quest to become champion.

