Shotzi is not the first star to shave her head on WWE television: 4 times stars changed hairstyles on screen

Shotzi surprised everyone when she shaved her signature green hair bald on WWE SmackDown this week. The Ballsy Bada** showed Bayley and IYO SKY she wasn’t letting them get away with what they did to her in a previous episode.

For those unaware, Bayley had chopped off a clump of Shotzi’s hair during a backstage segment on the blue brand. In reality, the 31-year-old shaved her hair in support of her sister, who is undergoing chemo treatment for cancer.

It is worth mentioning that Shotzi isn’t the first WWE star to change her signature look on television. With that in mind, let’s recall the four times stars changed their hairstyle in front of fans on television screens.

#1. Molly Holly

Molly Holly was involved in a bitter feud with Victoria, leading to a Hair versus Title match at WrestleMania XX in March 2004. The former superheroine lost the match, resulting in Victoria shaving her head bald in front of a crowd at Madison Square Garden.

There was more to the match than was told on WWE television. The story is that Molly shaved her hair in support of her mother, who was undergoing cancer treatment at the time.

That shows wrestling is more than just about storylines. Kudos to both Molly and Shotzi for the noble act!

#2. Serena Deeb

WWE fans who grew up during the early years of the PG era may be able to recall a controversial angle that involved CM Punk shaving a woman bald on WWE television.

The star was Serena Deeb, and, in the storyline, she agreed to let Punk shave off her hair to join the Straight Edge Society.

Deeb spoke of her experience during a podcast interview with Brady Hicks. She said it was a unique opportunity, and she wanted to experience it because of its rarity at the time. The former SmackDown star said she was scared of the uncertainties involved, but they ended up being great for her career. Read her comments here.

#3. Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle took a menacing approach to wrestling after losing his hair to Edge. The two stars were in a bitter feud leading to their iconic Hair vs. Hair match at Judgment Day 2002.

The match got its stipulation after Angle chopped off a clump of Edge’s hair on an episode of SmackDown.

The match was highly physical and involved great spots from two of the best at the time. Edge won the match via pinfall but had to chase down Angle through the arena.

If it wasn't for Edge, we might have never gotten the ‘Wrestling Machine’ Kurt Angle.

#4. Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon was never afraid to take risks for WWE television, no matter the cost. In 2007, McMahon was involved in a high-profile feud with Donald Trump.

The two met in a Hair vs. Hair match at WrestleMania 23, with Bobby Lashley representing Trump and Umaga wrestling for the chairman.

The match had Stone Cold Steve Austin as the special guest referee and featured one of the worst stunners ever. In the end, Vince McMahon was forced to go bald.

Contrary to popular belief, things worked out well for the billionaire promoter as he went on to win the ECW World Championship from Lashley months after losing his hair to Trump.

Now that we are done with the list, the one thing that remains to be seen is how Triple H will book Shotzi in her new persona. The segment could be the start of something huge for the Shotzi character.

Shotzi looked maniacal while cutting her promo on WWE SmackDown, and this could also lead to a change of character, something much more different and aggressive than fans are used to seeing her play on the blue brand.