When Vince McMahon won a world title at WWE Backlash: What happened next?

Vince McMahon and WWE Backlash have a storied history. The boss failed to help The Rock regain the top title at the first-ever WWE Backlash event in 1999. Vince also has a history of winning titles at the WrestleMania aftermath event. One of them saw the birth of "Durag Vince" gimmick.

Mr. McMahon teamed up with Shane McMahon and Umaga against Bobby Lashley at WWE Backlash 2007. The three-on-one handicap match had Lashley’s ECW World Championship on the line. Vince tagged himself in the match after the Samoan hit a huge splash on The All Mighty from the top rope.

The Chairman made a quick attempt to pin the champion, winning the ECW World Championship in the process. This led to the start of the infamous “Durag Vince” gimmick. Here’s Vince McMahon winning the ECW title at WWE Backlash.

Lashley got his rematch for the title at Judgment Day 2007. The All Mighty again had the odds stacked against him. Lashley won the match after he pinned Shane McMahon with a Dominator, but Vince declared himself as the champion because Lashley didn’t pin him.

Bobby Lashley finally regained the title at One Night Stand in a Street Fight. The former leader of The Hurt Business defeated Vince despite interferences from Umaga and Shane.

Vince McMahon defeats Shawn Michaels at WWE Backlash 2006

The billionaire wrestling promoter has had his share of wins at Backlash. Vince McMahon wrestled Shawn Michaels in a rematch from their WrestleMania 22 encounter in 2006. The Heartbreak Kid famously teamed with “God” against the boss and his son Shane in a No Holds Barred match at the April 30th pay-per-view event.

Michaels was busted open in the early moments of the match after Shane hit him with a folding chair. At one point during the match, Vince grabbed a microphone and told his opponent that “God” had left the building. The Heartbreak tried to fight back but was taken out after Spirit Squad interfered.

Later that night, John Cena retained his WWE Championship in a triple threat match against Triple H and Edge.

