Was Vince McMahon ever a wrestler?

When we talk about WWE's most iconic non-wrestling on-screen characters, there might not be any name more popular than Vince McMahon. The WWE Chairman has played several different roles on WWE Television. He has been an announcer, a commentator, a manager, and most notably a heel authority figure.

Although Vince McMahon spent the majority of his career as a Booker, the WWE Chairman also did not back down from trying his hands in wrestling.

The best promoter in all of Wrestling

Vince McMahon. pic.twitter.com/212VA2vunY — Louie Ventura (@LouieVentura) January 14, 2021

His rivalries with Stone Cold and DX might not have been that impactful if the Boss had refused to put his body on the line. His involvement as a wrestler added a lot to the intrigue of the story.

So, when did Vince start wrestling? What are his major accomplishments as a singles performer? Did he get to capture a championship? Let's find answers to all these questions by revisiting Vince McMahon's wrestling career.

When did Vince McMahon make his WWE debut?

Vince McMahon made his first appearance as an in-ring wrestler on the 2nd episode of WWE RAW in January 1999. He participated in a unique 'Corporate Rumble' match where he was eliminated by Chyna. Although Vince could not win this Rumble, he did something even better later in the same month.

He entered the official 30-men Royal Rumble match as the No.2 competitor and went face to face with his arch-rival, Stone Cold Steve Austin. McMahon spent the majority of his time outside the ring but eventually came back at the right time.

@WWEUniverse the greatest Elimination was when Mr. McMahon eliminated Stone Cold Steve Austin at the 1999 Royal Rumble To then go on to win the match! (Also, it was the moment I was born! 🎉) @steveaustinBSR @VinceMcMahon #WAMWednesday pic.twitter.com/1VgBPNDhnL — Mike Wexler (@SockMonkeyMike) January 24, 2018

In the end, things came down to Austin and McMahon. The final moments of the bout saw The Rock distracting Steve Austin from the ringside. The distraction allowed Vince to throw Austin out and win his first-ever Royal Rumble match.

Unfortunately, Vince never got his shot at the WWE championship, as he lost his title opportunity to the Texas Rattlesnake at the following 'In Your House: St. Valentine's Day Massacre' pay-per-view.

Vince McMahon has also been a WWE Champion

Vincent Kennedy McMahon

Vince McMahon eventually became WWE Champion by the end of the year. On the third WWE Smackdown episode in September 1999, McMahon defeated Triple H in a history-making WWE title match.

It wasn't the only time Vince grabbed a World title. At the 2007 Backlash pay-per-view, the Chairman dethroned Bobby Lashley as the ECW Champion. It goes to show how legendary Vince McMahon's career as a wrestler has been.

Apart from the title wins, 'The Higher Power' also has some impressive victories over various WWE Legends. McMahon has scored pinfall victories over top names like Stone Cold, Ken Shamrock and John Cena. Vince has also taken down The Undertaker in a 'Buried Alive' match.

The above description is enough for anyone to understand the importance of Vince McMahon's stint as an in-ring performer. His presence always made a rivalry feel more intense and personal.

What are your thoughts on Vince McMahon's wrestling career? Sound off in the comments section below.

We want to e-meet you wrestling fans! Register here for a focus group and get rewarded for your time

Edited by Vedant Jain