Bayley breaks silence after scary incident at WWE Live Event

WWE Superstar Bayley has sent a message on Twitter following an injury scare during tonight's live event in Salisbury, Maryland. It looked like she injured her knee as referee Jessica Carr threw the 'X' symbol mid-match. However, The Role Model's tweet has calmed fans down.

Bayley was part of a Fatal Four Way for the WWE Women's Championship, as Asuka successfully defended her title against The Role Model, Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair. The match had to be cut short after the Damage CTRL member hurt her knee after accidentally colliding with The Empress of Tomorrow.

It looks like the injury isn't too severe, although she did need an ice pack. The three-time women's champion thanked everyone on Twitter, stating that she'll be alright.

"I'll be alright. Thanks everyone," Bayley wrote.

A clip of her walking to the back on her own, surrounded by officials, is another sign that the injury is not severe. It remains to be seen if Bayley will miss any time at all, especially considering her importance to WWE's women's division.

The Role Model is currently trying to help IYO SKY successfully cash in her Money in the Bank contract. However, after almost causing a failed cash-in on SmackDown, chances are the two Damage CTRL teammates may not be on the same page.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here