WWE could pull off the impossible with Money in the Bank win? Major loophole could be in the works!

Money in the Bank was a night full of action and excitement. From IYO SKY’s huge women’s ladder match win to Roman Reigns’ shocking pinfall loss in more than 1,000 days, the event left fans wondering what would be next. It appears that the outcome of the women’s ladder match has created a huge loophole that could be exploited by the winner, or should we say, winners.

Fans who watched the show saw how IYO SKY leveraged Bayley’s momentum to win the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. The Genius of the Sky dropped a bombshell at the press conference when she declared both herself and Bayley as the co-winners of the match. This could lead to the duo possibly cashing in their briefcase on the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

IYO also pointed to the Damage CTRL band on her arm, implying that the group is still going strong even though they pretty much turned against each other during the high-stakes ladder match. If IYO’s words are to be believed, then there’s a high chance Damage CTRL will exploit this apparent loophole of co-Money in the Bank winners to go after the tag titles.

It is worth mentioning that the women’s tag team titles changed hands after Shayna Baszler’s shocking betrayal of Ronda Rousey. The Queen of Spades turned on her tag team partner towards the closing moments of the match, allowing Liv Morgan to pin the Baddest Woman on the Planet to regain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

WWE Money in the Bank winners pose with John Cena

It was a huge night for both Damian Priest and IYO SKY as they won their respective ladder matches for the briefcase. The Archer of Infamy last took down fan-favorite LA Knight to win the contract, whereas the Genius of the Sky bested both Bayley and Becky Lynch to the top.

WWE posted a photo of Priest and IYO SKY posing with John Cena after their big win. For those unaware, the Cenation leader made a surprise appearance at the event to deliver a WrestleMania-sized announcement. He then took out Grayson Waller with an Attitude Adjustment.

We’ll have to wait to see if there will be a successful cash-in this year.

