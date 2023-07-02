John Cena has been accused of burying a handful of superstars during his historic decade-long tenure as the face of WWE. He is now a revered legend who gets acknowledged for how great he truly is, and at Money in the Bank 2023, an unexpected name seemingly became his new number-one fan.

John Cena made a surprise appearance at Money in the Bank and publicly demanded that he wants WWE to bring WrestleMania to London. He was interrupted by relative SmackDown newcomer Grayson Waller, who mocked him and attacked him before eating an Attitude Adjustment.

Wade Barrett, who hates Grayson Waller with a passion despite being the heel commentator on SmackDown, said that he couldn't believe he was saying it, but he became John Cena's number one fan - seemingly forgiving him for the infamous "burial" from 13 years ago.

Pluss @Pluss4life Hearing wade barrett on commentary say “John Cena has become his new best friend…” #MITB Hearing wade barrett on commentary say “John Cena has become his new best friend…” #MITB https://t.co/kXOWEx615U

For those who are unaware, Cena was accused of burying Wade Barrett when the latter was a hot upstart in 2010. The SummerSlam 2010 main event featured a Cena-led team WWE vs. the Barrett-led Nexus faction - with almost everybody believing that the leader of the Cenation politicked to change the finish as Nexus was rumored to be winning before he changed the outcome himself.

That squandered the Nexus' momentum and subsequently led to Barrett's singles push suffering as well. Cena has never accepted the allegations, but many believe that he is responsible for that result at SummerSlam 2010.

Either way, Barrett's hatred towards Grayson Waller was echoed by the people in London, who hardly let him speak. That didn't stop him from running his mouth, ultimately leading to him getting the Attitude Adjustment.

Recommended Video Last minute Money In The Bank 2023 predictions

Poll : 0 votes