Absent WWE Superstar drops major Becky Lynch tease ahead of SmackDown

An absent WWE Superstar dropped a potential tease about Becky Lynch ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown in Spain. Lynch has not appeared on WWE television since losing to Liv Morgan in a Steel Cage match on the May 27 edition of WWE RAW.

The Man was recently cast in an upcoming Star Trek show on Paramount+. Asuka has been out of action since Backlash 2024 with an injury. The Empress of Tomorrow took to her Instagram ahead of SmackDown to share a potential tease about Lynch.

She shared a throwback to when the 38-year-old announced her pregnancy in 2020 and handed the RAW Women's Championship to the Japanese star. You can check out the potential tease in her Instagram post below.

Lynch reportedly agreed to a new contract with the company during her time away from television.

WWE analyst predicts Becky Lynch could face popular star at WrestleMania 41

WWE analyst and RAW Recap host Sam Roberts recently predicted that Becky Lynch could return to battle Liv Morgan at WrestleMania 41 next month in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Morgan and Lynch were involved in a bitter rivalry over the Women's World Championship last year. The 30-year-old lost the title to Rhea Ripley on the January 6, 2025, episode of RAW, but The Eradicator recently dropped the title to IYO SKY. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are currently the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions.

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts suggested that Lynch could return to exact revenge on Morgan. He suggested that the veteran could battle The Judgment Day star at WrestleMania in April.

"Don't forget Becky Lynch hasn't come back yet. What about Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch? Did we even think about that? Lynch hasn't come back yet. Okay, that's my WrestleMania match, Morgan and Lynch, boom," he said. [1:37:51 - 1:38:05]

You can check out Sam Roberts' comments in the video below:

WWE fans have been waiting for Big Time Becks to return for a while now. Only time will tell when the former champion will finally return to action.

