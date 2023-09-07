Absent WWE Superstar last seen nearly four months ago gives personal update 

WWE has been focused on many major storylines over the past few months, meaning a few stars have dropped off the radar.

Elias was last seen back in May 2023 when he was part of a battle royal on RAW and has since seemingly been written off TV. He was part of an interesting storyline with his 'twin brother' last year, but it appears that the company is not looking to circle back on it.

The Drifter has been dropping cryptic tweets for several weeks, which appear to hint at a return. Earlier today, he shared an interesting personal update. Elias took to Instagram to share images of his baptism.

The former 24/7 Champion revealed that he had been baptized in the same place that John the Baptist baptized Jesus and claimed that he wished "this freedom to everyone."

You can view his post below:

Will Elias return to WWE before the end of 2023?

Elias isn't currently factored into WWE storylines and hasn't even been wrestling at Live events. This means that it's hard to say if the creative team actually has any plans for him in the near future.

The Drifter isn't the only star who has been away from TV for a lengthy period, as the likes of Riddick Moss, Emma, Xia Li, Hit Row, and Cameron Grimes have all been absent for several weeks.

WWE has a huge roster at the moment, and heading into Fastlane 2023, it appears they already have plans for the show. Hence, it's hard to say whether any of these absent names will be factored into the premium live event or any of the company's upcoming shows before the end of 2023.

Do you think Elias should return to RAW with a new gimmick? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

