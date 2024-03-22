Absent WWE Superstar Nikki Cross shares a personal update with fans

WWE Superstar Nikki Cross recently took to social media to share an update with fans about her life. Cross is currently absent from the squared circle, but is active on her social media handles.

Prior to her absence from the company, she had taken part in the Battle Royal on the November 6, 2023, edition of RAW, which Zoey Stark won to book her spot at Survivor Series against Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. The former 24/7 Champion had been acting strangely at the time, mostly staring blankly into space, and didn't really take an active part in the match.

Taking to social media, Nikki recently sent out a message to her fans to assure them that, despite all her other activities in her personal life, she still loved wrestling.

"❤️ I post about so much on here about my marathon training, the dog rescue, my PhD, my puppy 🐶🥹☺️😊❤️ Just a post to let you all know, I still love wrestling ❤️, " she wrote.

Stevie Richards on Nikki Cross' status in the company

Wrestling veteran Stevie Richards spoken about Nikki Cross' status in the company. In an interview on The Brand podcast, he said that since the company was not doing anything extraordinary with her, they should release her.

He went on to say that this is what all wrestling companies do to performers who are just looking to keep working.

"There's some weird thing with wrestling when you wanna participate, when you wanna earn your money, when you wanna be booked, when you wanna give them a return on the investment, somehow you get heat for that and you get punished. Just release her. If you have nothing for her or she goes to college, 'Oh, you think you're so smart.' You can see them saying that, 'You think you're so great outside? We're gonna make it to where everybody thinks you're a joke with no credibility,'" he said.

Fans will just have to wait and see if WWE has any plans for Nikki Cross in the future.

